Olivia Rodrigo took 4 tries before getting her driver's license, here's why

The voice behind hit song Driver's License Olivia Rodrigo revealed that, she was not able to get her own license until the fourth try.

Speaking in an interview with PopCrush Nights, the 18-year-old shared the hilarious story behind how she had to try so many times before she was able to drive.

According to the star, her first attempt was canceled due to Covid-19 and the second one was deterred as her busy filming schedule for High School Musical The Musical: The Series prevented her from giving the test.

While they say third time’s the charm, it certainly wasn’t the case for the Disney star as her mom's car was deemed unsafe for the test as it's horn was not working.

"I finally get there and I fly out from Utah to L.A. just to take the test because I had to take it in California," she told hosts Thomas and Murray. "I'm sitting in the car and the guy like comes by and he's checking [everything]."

"I go to honk it and the horn doesn't work on my mom's car," she recalled.

It was only the fourth time that she was able to secure her driver's license.