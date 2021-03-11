Vanessa Kirby reacts to Prince Harry admitting he watched ‘The Crown’

Acclaimed star Vanessa Kirby revealed what she thought of Prince Harry admitting he has watched The Crown.



The Fast and the Furious star, 32, in her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was asked what she thought about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watching the Netflix original series.

The Me Before You actor, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret, said: "It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it.”

Kirby added: "That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it.'”

"They probably binged four seasons in one go. What a crazy life concept to have a show made about literally your grandparents and their lives…And then I guess you know that yours is possibly upcoming,” she added.

The duke admitted in his interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he did watch the show based on his family.

"They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but loosely. It gives you a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that,” he said.