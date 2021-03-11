Selena Gomez says she felt ‘violated’ by paparazzi tailing her at age 15

Pop icon Selena Gomez spilled the beans on her life as a teen star and harked back at the early days of her stardom that started through Disney.



The Monte Carlo star laid it all bare in her interview with Vogue and spoke about the alarming ways in which she would get followed by paparazzi at the age of 15.

"I remember going to the beach with some family members who were visiting, and we saw, far away, grown men with cameras — taking pictures of a 15-year-old in her swimsuit," she told Jia Tolentino, adding: "That is a violating feeling.”

When asked if sheat the time thought the situation was invasive, the singer responded that she was always "trying to say the right thing" because she's "such a people-pleaser."