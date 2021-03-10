Gwyneth Paltrow spills the beans on her 14-pound lockdown weight gain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Award winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently shed light on her 14-pound weight gain journey and the “wine, biscuits, crackers and cheese” that brought her there.
The actor touched upon it during her interview with E News and was quoted saying, “I was absolutely no holds barred.”
“I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn’t want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through.”