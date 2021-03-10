close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview sends Buckingham Palace in crisis mode

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Royal family held a crisis meeting ahead of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fiery interview with Oprah Winfrey has ruffled feathers at the Buckingham Palace. 

According to royal insiders, the royal family held a crisis meeting ahead of the interview. 

At the "heart of this [issue] is a family, and they should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately, as a family," a palace source said.

"It has been important for us to carefully consider any response before issuing," the insider added. "And of course releasing something today meant viewers in the UK had the opportunity to watch the interview, if they wished to, first."

On Tuesday, the Buckingham Palace reacted to Meghan and Harry's explosive interview and said that the racism allegations will be investigated deeply.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "

Latest News

More From Entertainment