Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview sends Buckingham Palace in crisis mode

Royal family held a crisis meeting ahead of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fiery interview with Oprah Winfrey has ruffled feathers at the Buckingham Palace.



According to royal insiders, the royal family held a crisis meeting ahead of the interview.

At the "heart of this [issue] is a family, and they should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately, as a family," a palace source said.



"It has been important for us to carefully consider any response before issuing," the insider added. "And of course releasing something today meant viewers in the UK had the opportunity to watch the interview, if they wished to, first."

On Tuesday, the Buckingham Palace reacted to Meghan and Harry's explosive interview and said that the racism allegations will be investigated deeply.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "