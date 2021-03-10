close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Are Zach Braff and Florence Pugh married?

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's latest outing has once again led to rumours going through the roof once again

Hollywood star Florence Pugh and boyfriend and actor Zach Braff have sparked wedding buzz once again.

The lovebirds were spotted out and about while walking their dog Billie in Los Angeles, rocking their casual looks in active wear.

Some fans, however, couldn’t help but notice a simple black band on Braff’s ‘that’ finger which immediately led to speculations that the two had secretly gotten married.

In January, rumours about their nuptials had emerged after a friend had referred to the Black Widow star as “FPB” [Florence Pugh-Braff] in a birthday message. The caption was later edited to simply “FP.”

The power couple’s latest outing has once again led to rumours going through the roof once again.

