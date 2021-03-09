'The Queen's Gambit' is coming to theaters as a musical

Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit after immense success following its release on the streaming platform is now making its way towards theaters.

Level Forward bought theatrical rights to the show, based on Walter Tevis’ novel with the same name, to turn the story into a stage musical.

The show which was released on Netflix last year encircles the life of chess prodigy Beth Harmon, an orphan who finds out she has the preternatural ability to move pieces around a chess board which eventually helps her win championships that lead her to the top.

It has become a hit ever since it was dropped on the streaming platform and has also snagged away top prizes at the Golden Globes this year.