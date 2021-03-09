'I feel sorry for Harry,' says Meghan Markle's half-sister on explosive tell-all

Meghan Markle suffers from a mental health ailment, says half-sister Samantha

Samantha Markle, Meghan's estranged half-sister, has fired back after the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.



Pointing fingers at the couple, Samantha said Meghan is suffering from 'narcissistic personality disorder’, while Harry is the victim of Stockholm syndrome.

“I definitely see a narcissistic personality disorder. I’m not diagnosing her. She needs to see a counselor," Samantha said while appearing on Australian radio show Fifi, Fev and Nick.

“I feel sorry for Harry," she said. “She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew.

“He reminds me of one of those kidnap victims who eventually starts to believe that their life was so horrible and they’re in love with their captor," Samantha added.

During her explosive chat with Oprah, Meghan said she married into the royal family because of her naievity.

Reacting to the same, Samantha blasted, “She’s been seen in several photos in front of Buckingham palace!

“She idolized Diana. In fact, Meghan went to great lengths to study Diana, to mimic her clothing, to mimic her body language and to wear Diana’s perfume on their first date! Don’t tell me my sister didn’t know who Harry was!” the sibling added.