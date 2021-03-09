Alan Kim's cute Critics' Choice speech dubbed as best video on Internet right now

Eight-year-old child star Alan Kim received the Critics' Choice award for best young actor/actress for his impressive performance in the film Minari.

The little master is also a king of emotions as he gave such a sweet acceptance speech that will go deep down in your memory. The speech is being considered by many social media users as the best on the Internet right now.

During the speech, the Korean actor pinched his cheeks to check if he is in the real world and broke into tears while accepting the award for best young actor/actress during Sunday night’s Critics' Choice Awards.



"Thank you. Thank you. First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family," he said through tears.



“Oh, my goodness, I’m crying,” he said while wiping tears from his cheeks. “I hope I will be in another movie soon. Is this a dream? Hope it’s not a dream.”

Alan Kim plays David in Minari - a big-screen debut for the little actor. The movie Minari also bagged a Golden Globe for the best foreign-language film.



The little actor, Alan Kim, has got worldwide fame after the success of his movie 'Minari' and particularly the recognition by the Critics' Choice Award.

In the runup to the big ceremony, the little Alan smartly turned out in tuxedo had a red-carpet photo shoot at his home.





