Piers Morgan 'destroyed' over disregarding Meghan Markle's racist experience

British television broadcaster Piers Morgan was dragged by Trisha Goddard after he disregarded Meghan Markle’s racist experience during her time with the royal family.

Trisha appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex had revealed in the interview that an unnamed member of the family questioned her Archie's skin colour when she was still pregnant with him.

While she did not name the family member because "it would be very damaging", it was understandable that there were racist undertones in their exchange with Meghan.

However, Piers thought otherwise and instead questioned whether the exchange could even be "automatically racist" which led to Trisha firing back: "Why is everybody else such an expert about racism against Black people?"

"I’m sorry, Piers – you don’t get to call out what is and isn’t racism against Black people. I’ll leave you to call out all the other stuff you want, but leave the racism stuff to us, eh?

"You are such a disappointment. I wish to God one day you even surprise me. You constantly use your platform as a wealthy, white, privileged man," she said.

Morgan responded by saying that Meghan's claim was "a very serious allegation" and an "incendiary charge" levied against the royal family.

He added that "it’s not fair" to hold back on revealing the identity of "the supposed racist".

However, Trisha's fiery comments saw a large number of supporters with some saying that she "annihilated" the television host.

"Put Trisha Goddard’s one sentence annihilation of Piers Morgan in the history books," one user said.

One person thanked Trisha for "calling him out the way [she] did".

Another said: "Trisha Goddard flat out calling Piers Morgan a bully on national TV is exactly the energy I needed this morning."

"Piers Morgan being called out by Trisha Goddard has made my day," another user said.