close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

BTS announce the real surprise behind their Grammy 2021 performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021
BTS announce the real surprise behind their Grammy 2021 performance

South Korean hotshots BTS are gearing up for a “dynamite” performance at the 2021 Grammys.

The news was unveiled by the Recording Academy’s official Twitter page and its caption read, “It's going to be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8 pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment