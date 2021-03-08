BTS announce the real surprise behind their Grammy 2021 performance

South Korean hotshots BTS are gearing up for a “dynamite” performance at the 2021 Grammys.

The news was unveiled by the Recording Academy’s official Twitter page and its caption read, “It's going to be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8 pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS.”

Check it out below:



