BTS announce the real surprise behind their Grammy 2021 performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Korean hotshots BTS are gearing up for a “dynamite” performance at the 2021 Grammys.
The news was unveiled by the Recording Academy’s official Twitter page and its caption read, “It's going to be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8 pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS.”