Imran Abbas thanks Turkish actor Celal as he visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas extended gratitude to Turkish star Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman as he visited the sets of historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman.
The Noor Bano actor turned to Instagram and posted the photos with Celal AL, who portrays the role of Abdul Rehman in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and producer of Kurulus: Osman.
He has also presented a handmade flag of the ‘Kayi’ tribe.
Imran Abbas wrote, “Thank you @celalall and the producer of KURULUS OSMAN @ozcan_ayma ozcan_ayma for presenting me this handmade flag and showing me around the sets and production of Ertugrul Ghazi and Kurulus Osman in Turkey.”
Imran Abbas recently visited Turkey and held a meeting with the Turkish stars.