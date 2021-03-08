Imran Abbas thanks Turkish actor Celal as he visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas extended gratitude to Turkish star Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman as he visited the sets of historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman.



The Noor Bano actor turned to Instagram and posted the photos with Celal AL, who portrays the role of Abdul Rehman in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and producer of Kurulus: Osman.

He has also presented a handmade flag of the ‘Kayi’ tribe.

Imran Abbas wrote, “Thank you @celalall and the producer of KURULUS OSMAN @ozcan_ayma ozcan_ayma for presenting me this handmade flag and showing me around the sets and production of Ertugrul Ghazi and Kurulus Osman in Turkey.”

Imran Abbas recently visited Turkey and held a meeting with the Turkish stars.

