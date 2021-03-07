Oprah ‘to eat’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry alive: ‘They don’t stand a chance!’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be ‘no match’ for Oprah during their interview and may get ‘eaten alive’.



This claim was brought forward by royal author Penny Junor. During her interview with Mail Plus’s Palace Confidential she claimed, “Meghan, and Harry to a lesser extent, sitting down with Oprah Winfrey - this is one of the most puzzling of all interviews.”

"I suspect that their motivation in doing this interview is partly to justify themselves, justify their behaviour, and get some sympathy, some approval from particularly American audiences. But I also suspect that this is a calling card for them.”