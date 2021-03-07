Bruno Mars touches on constant cultural appropriations in Hollywood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned singer and songwriter Bruno Mars sheds light on his long-standing fight against cultural appropriations.
Mars got candid during his appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside Anderson .Paak and touched on his Puerto Rican- Filipina heritage.
Mars was quoted saying, “You know, people love to accuse you of being a cultural thief, which I find interesting because you are a person of color. What would you say to those people?”
“I would say you can't look at an interview, you can't find an interview where I am not talking about the entertainers that have come before me.”
“And the only reason why I'm here is because of James Brown. It's because of Prince, Michael [Jackson]. That's the only reason why I'm here.”