‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not throw Queen Elizabeth under the bus’

Many have been speculating what claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might make against Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming Oprah Winfrey interview

Despite rumours suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could possibly attack Queen Elizabeth, royal expert and author Omid Scobie is refuting those claims.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the co-author Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, said: "It's a tough one for Harry and Meghan. They planned this interview before Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital, and, unfortunately, here we are facing the third weekend of him still in the care of the hospital here in London.”

“But for Harry and Meghan, they have kept a great relationship with Philip and the queen. We heard Harry talking very warmly about his grandfather on James Corden's show not so long ago, and I think we’ll hear more of that when they sit down with Oprah,” he said.

"This idea that people have that they may be throwing the queen under the bus on national television ... is far from the truth,” he said.

"This is a couple that understands the difference between the machine of the monarchy, the institution, and the family itself. And it's that family with certain individuals they have great relationships with,” he added.