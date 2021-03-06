Angelina Jolie, Ellen Pompeo venture out in LA in rare outing

Angelina Jolie, Ellen Pompeo are surprisingly quite close and their daughters are good friends

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo ventured out for a girls' night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



The two actresses are surprisingly quite close and their daughters are good friends.

According to sources, Jolie and Pompeo dined in at an upscale Italian restaurant E. Baldi in Beverly Hills.

"Their daughters are good friends," an insider told PEOPLE. "And Angelina and Ellen are friends and neighbours."

For the appearance, the Salt actress rocked a white dress and nude heels, while Pompeo sported an all black attire.

Both the actresses were seen wearing face covers to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In an earlier interview, Jolie revealed how she chose to spend quality time with her kids during lockdown.

"I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things," Jolie said. "You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

