Ana De Armas excited to be a Bond Girl in Daniel Craig-starrer No Time To Die

New Bond girl, Ana De Armas said she is very glad for her role in the latest James Bond movie - No Time To Die. She also talked about the gruelling training regime she had to pass through to be able to perform all dangerous stunts herself.

Daniel’s final outing is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 8.



The Knives Out star plays CIA agent Paloma in the new thriller opposite Daniel Craig.

The 32-year-old actress, talking to fashion and lifestyle magazine, Vogue in an exclusive interview, said, "I have to prepare for this action film I'm doing with really intense, physical work, training and choreographies.”

Taking to Instagram, the actress also shared a short clip of her shooting training.

“I do it from 9am to 2pm and then I get a break - and then on the weekends I go to the shooting range and I practice shooting with firing arms that I have to use in the film.”



The actress said she had some knife training as well. The Bond girl said she enjoyed the hard training very much, noting, “It's part of the excitement for a new project and playing a part that I haven't done before."

Expressing her excitement of being a Bond Girl, the actress said she loved doing that movie and working again with Daniel Craig and Cary Fukunaga, who directed the action movie.

She also commented on her character saying, “Paloma is a really beautiful woman in her own way.”

Watch the trailer of the action thriller here:










