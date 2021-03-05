close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

'Kurulus: Osman' star looks handsome in latest pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021

A day after the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman" aired on a Turkish channel, the lead actor from the historical TV series shared  his pictures   from a latest photoshoot with his fans.

 Burak Özçivit is essaying the role of Osman Bey in popular TV series "Kurulus: Osman", which is a sequel to "Dirilis|:Ertugrul".

The number of his social media followers has increased exponentially after the second season of the historical TV series started airing on a Turkish TV channel.

The actor is now followed by more than 16.5 million people on Instagram where he often shares his pictures and videos.

Burak on Friday shared a couple of new pictures from his latest photoshoot.


