Fri Mar 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Hulk actor excited to watch WandaVision finale

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021

"Avengers"  star Mark Ruffalo was among millions of people who took to social media to express his excitement after  WandaVision’s ninth and final episode of the first season  released on Friday on Disney+.

Hashtag #WandaVision became a top Twitter trend in several countries as fans expressed their thoughts about the finale.

 Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo  used his Instagram and Twitter accounts to express his excitement.

Sharing a picture from the series, the Avengers star wrote, "All of us after watching the #WandaVision finale." 



