Lupita Nyong'o touches on ‘Black Panther’ differences following Chad Boseman’s death

Lupita Nyong'o shed slight on the impact of Chadwick Boseman’s time within the Black Panther franchise.

Nyong'o spoke about Chadwick’s impact on the Black Panther franchise during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she was quoted saying, “It's gonna be different, of course, without our King to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to re-imagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther.”

She even added, “(Director) Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family.”