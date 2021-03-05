PSL 2021: Rutherford bids Peshawar Zalmi fans goodbye, promises to return to Pakistan

Sherfane Rutherford laughs while walking on a cricket ground. Photo: Rutherford's Twitter account.

Peshawar Zalmi cricketer Sherfane Rutherford on Friday bid a sad farewell to PSL 2021 fans after the league was postponed a day earlier.



The PCB announced that it was postponing the PSL 2021 a day earlier, after the number of people who tested positive in the bio-secure bubble rose to seven.



Saying that leaving the PSL incomplete wasn't an easy decision for him, Rutherford nonetheless stressed on the importance of following coronavirus safety procedures.



"Goodbye Pakistan with some beautiful memories. I will come back and play my role in making my team @PeshawarZalmi the champion," he tweeted.



A day earlier, the PCB broke the news to fans — which was received by millions of cricket fans with with dismay — that the PSL 6 was being postponed following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," a statement by the board had said.

It had said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

The PCB, as an immediate step, said would focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

Some of the players have reportedly started going back to their countries, while arrangements have been made to get officials vaccinated against the coronavirus.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had held a media conference on Thursday at the National Stadium to discuss the tournament's postponement.

He had said that the board had to put the PSL on hold as the administration had not “effectively” been able to enforce the standard operating procedures required for a bio secure bubble.



