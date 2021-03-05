Kim Kardashian likely to get Hidden Hills mansion after divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who is currently staying at 15,000-squar-foot multi-million Hidden Hills, California mansion with her children, will likely to get the same home post her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.



According to reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has filed for divorce with daddy of her four children, will be keeping the house as she has made her life there and also it’s her kids main house.

The TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian and her four children are currently staying in the family home in Hidden Hills.

Indian media citing US weekly reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had purchased the house in 2014 and shelled out over $20 million for its spread.

The couple also sank another $20 million in the renovation of the mansion, designed by Kanye West himself.

The key reason Kim Kardashian wants to keep this house is that she has made her life there and it's her kids' main home as well.

An insider told TMZ "There was never a question -- Kim was going to keep the home."

The house is close to where the rest of Kim Kardashian’s family lives in Calabasas, California.