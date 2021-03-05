close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Jennifer Aniston reveals why her mysterious '11 11' tattoo holds special significance

Jennifer Aniston said she got the tattoo for her 'oldest pal'

Jennifer Aniston revealed the true significance of her mysterious '11 11' tattoo. 

In a recent Instagram upload, the Friends alum said she got the tattoo for her 'oldest pal' and 'forever sister from another mister' actress Andrea Bendewald.

The Friends alum uploaded a photo of herself and her "forever sister from another mister" actress Andrea Bendewald, flaunting their wrist tattoos. 

Earlier, on account of Jen's birthday in February, Bendewald wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11. LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU."



