Taylor Swift is incredible and the kindest individual, says singer Olivia Rodrigo

American singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo spoke highly of pop star Taylor Swift as the pop icon showed her love and approval for the teenage singer who called her an "incredible" person.

"She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world," the 18-year-old singer said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up podcast. "Actually, last night, literally like 12 hours ago, I got a package from her with this — like, handwritten note.”



Detailing about the present sent by the pop-star, the Bizaardvark actress recalled, “And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote ‘Red’ and she wanted me to have one like it and all of this amazing stuff.”

Applauding Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo said the iconic singer hand-wrapped the gifts, adding, “I truly don't understand where she finds the time, first of all.”



“But, like also, I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her,” the teenaged singer remarked. “I think she's incredible. All of her support [has been so] genuine, like compassion and excitement for me is just been so, so surreal."

Swift has previously expressed her love and support for Rodrigo especially when her song “Driver’s License” was ranked among the top three songs on the US iTunes chart.

Rodrigo seems to idolise Swift who said in Instagram comments, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud.” Rodrigo also expressed her extreme admiration for the pop icon, saying, "Next to Taylor on the US iTunes chart. I'm in a puddle of tears.”

On March 3, the teenager in a special interview with Ryan Seacrest On-Air revealed that Swift contacted her, saying, “Taylor actually sent me a letter that I opened last night. Like a handwritten letter because she is incredible. She’s out of this world.”



