Kurulus:Osman: Season 2, episode 21 released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wait is over international fans of "Kurulus:Osman" as latest episode of the historical TV series has been aired .
The episode number 48th (season, 2 ,episode 21) of "Kurulus: Osman" was broadcast on a Turkish channel on Wednesday, breaking records for TV viewership.
Fans across the world were eagerly waiting for episode 48th since the last episode had ended on an interesting scene.
"Kuruslus: Osman" is the sequel to historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television.
"Kurulus: Osman," tells the story of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
Starring Burak Özçivit as Osman, the TV series is in the second season.