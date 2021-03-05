close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Kurulus:Osman: Season 2, episode 21 released

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021

Wait is over international fans of "Kurulus:Osman" as latest episode of the historical TV series has been aired .

The episode number 48th  (season, 2 ,episode 21)   of "Kurulus: Osman" was broadcast on a Turkish channel on Wednesday, breaking records for TV viewership.

Fans across the world were eagerly waiting for episode 48th since the last episode had ended on an interesting scene.

"Kuruslus: Osman" is the sequel to historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television.

"Kurulus: Osman," tells the story of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Starring Burak Özçivit as Osman, the TV series is in the second season.

