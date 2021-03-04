close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Experts slam Oprah claim of 'mafia monarch silencing Meghan Markle'

Experts slam Oprah claim of ‘mafia monarch silencing Meghan Markle’

Experts have swooped in to defend the monarchy against insinuations of it being a ‘mafia’ in Oprah’s recent interview trailer with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The observation came after Oprah’s documentary trailer regarding Meghan and Harry’s interview went viral.

In it, when the TV host asks Meghan about her silence within the Firm she claimed, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here. Were you silent or were you silenced?”

This statement in itself caused a major uproar and had royal experts swooping in, including Robert Jobson.

He told Mail Online, "The Queen and the Royal Family are not the Corleone family of Windsor. There are no hit men or heavies going around silencing people."

