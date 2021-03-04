WhatsApp working on self-destructing photos

— Twitter

Messaging app WhatsApp will reportedly roll out on a new feature that will delete photos once the sender exits the chat they have sent it in.



WABetainfo, in a post on Twitter, said: "WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android."

The portal said that the messaging app has restricted exporting of "self-destructing photos" from the app — users cannot transfer the images onto another platform like they do with normal photos.



"WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet. [The] same concept from Instagram Direct," it added.



