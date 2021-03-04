close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, confirms second pregnancy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Pippa Middleton will once again be a mother as she is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton confirmed the news in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine.

"I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

She also shared how she loved being a hands on grandmother.

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground.

"As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing.

"I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Latest News

More From Entertainment