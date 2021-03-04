Lady Gaga reveals thoughts over dog walker Ryan Fischer's recovery

Lady Gaga feeling 'emotional and grateful' for the health of her dog walker Ryan Fischer

Lady Gaga couldn't be more grateful after her beloved dogs returned and their walker, Ryan Fischer's recovered from his injuries following a physical attack last attack.



The unfortunate incident saw armed men kidnapping Gaga's dogs Koji, Gustav, and Asia and Ryan getting shot in the chest.

On Friday when the pop culture’s biggest icon heard the news of her dogs returning and Ryan doing better, a source reported to the PEOPLE that "she was very emotional and grateful.”

After recovering, Ryan penned his emotions himself in an Instagram post, "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you,” he wrote.

He further added his own relief to hear the dogs are safe because he couldn’t save them.

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice.”