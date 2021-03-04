close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
March 4, 2021

Brad Pitt spotted looking bruised and gory in Los Angeles

Thu, Mar 04, 2021
Brad Pitt, 57, teased his upcoming avatar for the highly-anticipated film 'Bullet Train'

Superstar Brad Pitt unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans after he was photographed filming for his next film, Bullet Train.

The 'Golden Boy of Hollywood' was seen donning a bloodied look for his action-thriller as he shot alongside costar Joey King.

Rocking a pair of dark slacks and a bloodied white T-shirt, Pitt, 57, teased his upcoming avatar for the highly-anticipated film.

Moreover, alongside Pitt, The Kissing Booth actor also sported a bloodied look on the sets of the film.

David Leitch's directorial also stars Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny and other stars. 

