Brad Pitt spotted looking bruised and gory in Los Angeles

Brad Pitt, 57, teased his upcoming avatar for the highly-anticipated film 'Bullet Train'

Superstar Brad Pitt unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans after he was photographed filming for his next film, Bullet Train.

The 'Golden Boy of Hollywood' was seen donning a bloodied look for his action-thriller as he shot alongside costar Joey King.

Rocking a pair of dark slacks and a bloodied white T-shirt, Pitt, 57, teased his upcoming avatar for the highly-anticipated film.

Moreover, alongside Pitt, The Kissing Booth actor also sported a bloodied look on the sets of the film.

David Leitch's directorial also stars Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny and other stars.