Hania Amir slammed for promoting makeup-free skin while using beauty filter herself

Hania Amir has drawn ire for asking people to embrace their natural, makeup-free self, all the while using an Instagram beauty filter.

The Parfwaaz Hai Junoon actress appeareed in a video, questioning people on why they promote colour shaming.

"One thing that has been bothering me for a while is colour shaming," Amir said while revealing how she realised the problem after a friend told her she needs to get a tan.



"We need to own ourselves, we need to own our skin tones," she added. "We don't have to wear two tones dark foundation or two tone light foundation that oh, these are our beauty standards. These are terrible beauty standards and we don't need to follow them because we have a responsibility for the next generations to come [sic]."

Soon after, people started criticising Amir for not practicing what she is preaching.

