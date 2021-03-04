Camila Cabello addresses the mental health decline: ‘Heal yourself!'

Renowned singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently got candid about the recent decline in mental health management and addressed the importance of “healing yourself” before trying to heal the community.

The Grammy award winning singer got candid with People magazine for their Women Changing the World issue.

She claimed, "A lot of activists don't have the time or resources to take care of themselves. When you're struggling or feeling burnout, it's hard to show up for other people. You have to heal yourself before you can heal the community."

During her interview she also addressed the counseling she received by the National Compadres Network for her past racial slurs and explained, “It created a space where I was held accountable. You get corrected, you have homework, and you learn. That's how you move forward. Now I know better so I can do better."

At the end of the day, "As I learned more about other people's experiences in the world, I was like, 'How do I help the people who are on the frontlines of dismantling systems that create oppression? And how do I bridge that with my own personal journey with mental health and healing?'"

"What all the organizations have in common is that they are helping their communities, especially marginalized groups in their communities. They all also expressed a need for these mental wellness resources."