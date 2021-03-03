Kendall Jenner romance with Devin Booker getting serious, spills insider

Devin Booker makes Kendall Jenner feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, says insider

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are falling deeply in love with each other, as revealed by sources close to the couple.



Shortly after going offical on Instagram with the NBA player, Jenner is already planning to get more serious.

"Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media," the source said. "She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine's Day."



"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," the insider added.

"He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves," they continued.