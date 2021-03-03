Nadia Khan slams trolls digging through her married life: ‘I am not answerable’

Pakistani talk show host Nadia Khan recently shed light on the social media fixation surrounding her second marriage and set the records straight over all the hate surrounding it.



Nadia got candid about the recent hate during an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan.

There she claimed, “If you’re concerned about where I stand in my life, do yourself a favor, look me up on YouTube and you will find thousands of fabricated stories about my married life.”

“People pass judgments about our lives on anonymous YouTube channels because they fear getting beaten up by a celebrity. That is exactly how I feel when someone passes a verdict about my affairs, marriage, divorces and all the gossip that our society loves to indulge in.”

“Everyone gets married at some point in life but it is totally my personal call whether I share that update on social media or not. What is shocking is that if you choose not to share personal photos on social media, then trolls will somehow get access to them and leak those photos online, leaving you with no option but to share everything with them.”

She even slammed trolls targeting her decision to adopt her son. “People had an issue with why I adopted a son when I can have one of my own and my reply was simple: I am not answerable to anyone. Kiyan is my jaan (life) and that’s all I have to say.”

“Believe me, what happens in your household isn’t any better than what the people of showbiz go through in their lives. You better start smelling the coffee because multiple marriages and divorces are not just our stories.”