Wed Mar 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Minal Khan leaves fans on edge after teasing 'big' surprise

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan teased fans for a surprise in her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the stunner shared a video of herself dazzling in a blue top with white jeans.

As per the star's Instagram Story, she is in a salon and perhaps the surprise could be a makeover of sorts but it could be something else entirely.

"Preparing for something big," she wrote in the caption as she flashed her engagement ring.

The stunner and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram made the announcement that they had gotten engaged on Valentine's Day with a subtle post on Instagram showing the star wearing a ring on 'that' finger.

Take a look:



Latest News

