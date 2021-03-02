close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
March 2, 2021

Sajal Aly enjoys scenic London amid project work

Tue, Mar 02, 2021

Pakistani star Sajal Aly's latest project seems to have taken her to London.

Taking to Instagram the stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself enjoying in a jaw-dropping location.

The actress can be seen keeping it cozy as she donned a black coat and boots with a pair of jeans and a white top.

The caption was a simple plane emoji, indicating that she most likely jetted off for work purposes.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the gorgeous star.

"QUEEEN," one user commented.

"PRETTY," another one wrote.

Take a look:



