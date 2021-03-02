close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Entertainment

March 2, 2021

Aiman, Muneeb Khan show off their Instagram followers to strangers

Aiman and Muneeb Khan recently flexed the sheer strength of their Instagram following in front of strangers traveling around Turkey.

In their video posted by the couple Aiman can be seen showing off Muneeb’s Instagram account to a couple sitting beside them.

The kicker however emerges when he leaves Aimen blushing over the title of “the most followed Pakistani girl.”

Check it out below:


