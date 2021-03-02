close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 2, 2021

Gigi Hadid wraps up Milan Fashion Week with love for daughter Khai

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 02, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid concluded the Milan Fashion Week with a sweet and loving gesture for her 5-month-old daughter Khai by wearing a necklace with her baby's name written on it.

The 25-year-old star was pictured on March 1 while wearing a diamond-embedded necklace with her tot’s name written on it. The model made her jewellery piece extra dazzling by attaching a gold chain necklace with an evil eye charm to it.

The California native appears to be extra careful while sharing pictures of her infant daughter with the world. It is a month ago when she subtly revealed her name.

Explaining the name of Gigi Hadid’s daughter on Instagram, her father said her mother's name was Khairia Daher Hadid. He said, "My Mom (Allah Yerhamha ) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today."

Gigi’s father shared a photo of her grandmother, saying, "Gigi loved everything about Tata. GiGi won first place in an art competition of a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taking 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner Great Mom a wife a Tata to thirty or so Grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breath. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday GIGi. You make me proud."

Talking to Vogue in an exclusive interview, the supermodel said she had been in the childbirth process for 14 hours.

"I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that," she added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment