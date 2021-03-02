Liam Neeson's The Ice Road bought by Netflix for huge money

Taken star Liam Neeson has attracted the bosses at Netflix to buy his latest movie The Ice Road for a huge sum of money. The action hero has indicated that he intends to get retirement from acting.

The Grey star is usually seen on the big screen involved in high-stakes situation fighting his adversaries calling up all physical and mental strength.

The early report from the virtual European Film Market revealed that Netflix has bought the domestic rights of the flick for $18 million.



After watching the impressive promo of the film, ‘The Ice Road’, the bosses at the streamer got excited to acquire it, besides several other interested parties. The bosses must have had in view the huge success of another movie of Liam Neeson. His 2011 flick ‘Unknown’ turned out to be among Netflix’s Top 10 movies as the year 2021 began.



The streamer has earlier also invested a substantial amount of money as it lavishly splurged $16 million for the Rebecca Hall-starrer film ‘Passing'.



The flick's official release date has not been announced so far by the streamer.