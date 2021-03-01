Turkish actor Celal AL lauds ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Sharing his feedback, Turkish actor Celal AL aka Abdul Rehman has lauded Geo Entertainment’s drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat.



Khuda Aur Mohabbat stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in the pivotal roles.

The Khaani actor turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo from the third episode of the drama to get feedback on it.

He wrote in the caption of the picture, “bring me feedback! #khudaaurmohabbat3”.

Giving his feedback, the Turkish actor commented, “Amazing Maşallah #khudaarumohabbat3 maşallah brother” along with clapping emoji.



Earlier, Feroze Khan extended gratitude to the fans for a 'warm response' to the drama series.

Feroze turned to Twitter and thanked his fans as the third episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat reached nearly 10 million views on YouTube within 24 hours and started trending at No. 2.

Episode 2 of the drama is currently trending at No.1 on the video-sharing platform.

He tweeted, “Guys honestly thank you for such a warm response on #KhudaAurMohabbat3.”



