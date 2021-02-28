close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2021

Meghan Markle slammed for exhausting privilege in the Firm

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 28, 2021
Meghan Markle slammed for exhausting privilege in the Firm

Experts slam Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘exaggerate her problems’ within the Firm.

This claim was brought forward by royal historian and author Alison Weir and during his interview with Express UK he was quoted saying, "But when you read about her complaints about how she was treated, I'm sorry, I'm a Royalty watcher, I am a Royal historian of all periods. I have not seen any of what she has complained about in the media."

He also Mr. Weir also believes that throughout her time in the royal family Meghan gravely exaggerated her problems and exhausted her privilege.

He added, "She has married into a life of huge privilege - you have to give up something for that. How much higher could she have aspired? There's a price to be paid - that's the loss of your privacy and certain constraints are placed upon you that there's nothing you can do about it. But that's the way it is."

