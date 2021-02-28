Queen Elizabeth to give up the throne on 95th birthday?

Many have been discussing the future of the British monarchy as questions arise over Queen Elizabeth II's possible abdication.



Queen’s 69-year reign, the longest in Britain’s history has been widely discussed by royal experts and the public alike.

In a chat withTrue Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, expert Robert Jobson said: “I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down.”

Apart from that, royal commentator Roz Weston also gave his hot take while talking to ET Canada Live: “I think when she does leave, Charles needs it to be all about Charles and if the Queen is still around, it won't become all about Charles. Stick it through, this is what she's done her whole life."

However, author Richard Fitzwilliam doesn’t see any truth to the conjecture as he told Express UK: “It's worth remembering that in 1947 when she swore to serve her whole life. She's a deeply religious person and she meant every word of it and she's done it absolutely brilliantly.”

"I think she and the Duke of Edinburgh are marvellous role models for persons of advanced age. In the case of illness or incapacity that would alter things. I don't think she has any intention of stepping down,” he added.