Prince Charles could throw monarchy in ‘jeopardy’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death

With Queen Elizabeth II in her dotage, many have been speculating what the future of the British monarchy would look like without her as the sovereign.



Author Clive Irving has argued that second in line to the throne, Prince Charles wouldn’t nearly be as popular amongst the public as his mother was.

Giving an interview on Australian channel Sunrise, he said: "The Queen has learned the key thing about being a monarch for all this time, which is that we shouldn’t know very personal details about her.”

“That means we shouldn’t know how she feels about things and we shouldn’t know her opinions on anything. That gives her a kind of independence and inscrutability, which is invaluable in a monarch,” he continued.

“I unfortunately can’t say the same for her son and heir Charles, who we know far too much about,” he said.

Irving compared the Queen with Charles and said: “She has no constitutional authority, but she has a very personal authority and she has earned that by being a neutral and very sympathetic figure in a kind of motherly way.”

“She comes across as...warm and natural whereas Charles has none of those abilities,” he added.