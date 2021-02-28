Selena Gomez’s perfect response to a photographer clicking her without consent

American singer Selena Gomez is hitting the headlines after she gave the perfect response to a paparazzi clicking her photos without consent in New York City.



The Magic crooner was walking the streets of NYC in her stunning fuzzy mustard coat when a reporter clicked her photograph.

The singer, however, was hardly amused by the attention as she flipped him off and the moment was captured by other reporters, leading to Gomez going viral on the internet.

The incident occured on the sets of Gomez’s upcoming film Only Murders in the Building as she was later photographed shooting a scene with Aaron Dominguez.