Irrfan Khan’s son Babil 'loves indulging’ in content from Pakistan

Babil Irrfan, son of late Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan isn't shying away from admitting he loves delving into content from across the border.

Turning to his Instagram, Babil shared screenshots of his last WhatsApp chat with his deceased father.

His post received love from Pakistani journalist and actor Maria Memon, he voiced his love for Pakistani television series, calling it one of his most loved ‘indulgences.’



Replying to his comment, the news anchor sent him love and shared how she too had to cope with grief and loss the past year.

“I lost my mother few months after Irfan Saheb passed away, your journey through this grief is so relatable. Hum loag sirf zindagi guzaartay hein, irfan khan jaisay loag haqeeqi taur pey “Zinda” reh jaatay hein. [We only live our lives. People like Irrfan Khan end up living forever] Much love for this side of the border,” she wrote.