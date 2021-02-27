Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, match no 10

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the former two-time champions Islamabad United at Karachi's National Stadium today.

The match will begin at 7pm.

Islamabad United finished at the bottom of the points table last year, but this time around, they have got off to an impressive start. They won the two games they have played so far, beating Multan Sultans by 3 wickets, and defending champions Karachi Kings by 5 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, got a three-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators in a dramatic manner as Rutherford and Wahab Riaz destroyed Dale Steyn and other Quetta players in death overs. They have now won two games out of their first three matches of this tournament.

After the previous 12 encounters, both the teams are levelled at 6-all, and both will aim to take the lead tonight.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.