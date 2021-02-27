Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson applauds his wounded drunk ‘buffalo’ self

Hollywood actor Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson sheds light on his “wounded” self.



The star took to Instagram to show off his buffalo-like condiction and wrote, “Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can’t tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments.”

She went on to say, “After the fun pain of/ 4 knee surgeries, Torn quadricep off my pelvis, Torn adductor off my pelvis, Triple hernia surgery, Ruptured Achilles’ tendon, Completely shoulder reconstruction, 3 low back disc herniations and 2 low back disc ruptures. It’s the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it...”

