Sajal Ali to share screen with Bilal Abbas Khan in film ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Sajal Ali will share screen with Bilal Abbas Khan in Nabeel Qureshi’s directorial Khel Khel Mein.



Bilal and Sajal turned to Instagram and announced their film on respective Instagram handles.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and told her fans about the upcoming film. She posted the information with caption “Bismillah” followed by folded hands emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated Sajal for her upcoming project.



Superstar Mahira Khan also dropped lovely comment and wished Sajal all the best.

She said, “Mubarak!!! You’ll have the best time!”

Bilal also took to photo-video sharing platform and said, “Working with the finest producer/director duo in the country for the first time. Iss baar milte hain theatre mei #KKM @nabqur @fizza_meerza.”

The film Khel Khel Mein will be directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza.



No further detail was shared in ‘Private and Confidential’ document.