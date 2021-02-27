close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 27, 2021

Lady Gaga at ease after stolen pet dogs return unharmed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 27, 2021

Lady Gaga is finally at ease knowing that her two French bulldogs are now safe and sound.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the two canines were brought in unharmed by a woman to the Olympic Community Police Station.

It was reported by the outlet that the singer’s team and investigators identified the dogs as Koji and Gustav.

The two dogs were stolen on the evening of February 24 by an unknown robber who shot the star’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, before taking off by car.

Soon after Gaga announced a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets.

It is expected that Fischer will make a full recovery.

