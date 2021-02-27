Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at having baby girl?

It comes to no surprise that news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second pregnancy left fans wondering on what the baby’s gender will be and it seems as though some have already made their guesses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first appearance, since the pregnancy news, for Spotify’s Stream On event gave fans a clue to what the couple could possibly be having.

In the appearance, Meghan dazzled in the $3,490 Oscar de la Renta dress which featured a leafy citrus theme, which she accessorised with jewelry.

However, it was not the pricey dress that gave it away, the expecting mother donned a pink ring on her right hand which caused quite a stir from eagle-eyed fans on social media.

"Meghan PINK sapphire cocktail ring ….. clue….. pink for a girl," one Instagram user commented.

"Let me be the second to say they are having a BABY GIRL," a second user wrote.

A third mused, "Maybe she's having a baby girl."

However, another user pointed out that pink wasn't the only color she wore.

"Pink ring, blue dress," the user commented.